2 shot in Lauderhill Mall parking lot

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of the Lauderhill Mall, police said.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said two people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Dozens of yellow police markers could be seen in the parking lot of the mall, which remained closed Monday morning.

A large crowd was gathered outside the mall at the time of the shooting.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.