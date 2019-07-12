2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez, 16, was fatally wounded by a stray bullet in a shooting outside the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a northwest Miami-Dade County restaurant.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed the arrests Friday.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot and killed Sunday morning while standing in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Northwest 57th Avenue.

She was fatally wounded by a stray bullet when an argument between two groups outside the restaurant escalated.

The names of the suspects were not immediately available.



