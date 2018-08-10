2 suspects sought in connection with Alabama killing arrested in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two people sought in connection with a killing in Alabama were arrested Friday in South Florida.

Kristen Gullion, 30, was arrested Friday morning in Miami Beach. A man, whose identity hasn't been released, was arrested Friday afternoon in Hollywood after crashing a Ford Mustang convertible while fleeing from officers, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Gullion was stopped by an officer after she was seen inside a gray 2012 Honda Civic with North Carolina tags that was parked illegally in a roundabout.

Police said a computer check on the tag revealed that the car had been reported stolen to the Birmingham Police Department.

According to news outlets in Alabama, the Civic belonged to Mary Holt, 67, and Joe "Steve" Holt, 68, who were found murdered inside their home the same day that their car was taken.

Al.com reported that the Holts' bodies were found the afternoon of Aug. 2 after someone notified police that there was a young girl with blood-stained clothes wandering the street alone.

Police said the child went to a neighbor's home and was crying out for her grandparents.

The neighbor called 911 and when authorities arrived, the child led them to the bodies of her grandparents, police said.

Authorities said the girl was not physically injured, despite the blood on her clothes.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Holts' family during this difficult time.



