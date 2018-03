TAMARAC, Fla. - Two Tamarac schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to police activity in the area, Broward County Public School officials said.

Officials said the police activity was happening close to Millennium Middle School at 5803 NW 94th Ave.

Challenger Elementary School, which is nearby, was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.

