2 teens, 2 men wounded in Miami shooting

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after two teenagers and two men were shot Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane about 6:15 p.m. after learning shots were fired in the area.

Miami police said a group of friends were outside when an unknown person or people began shooting in their direction, striking four people in the crowd.

The victims were identified by police as a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. Police said they did not suffer life-threatening injuries and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and the investigation continues, police said.

One home was struck by a bullet, but police said no one in the home was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department's homicide unit at 305-603-6350. Police said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.