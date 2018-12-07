2 teens who escaped from Miami Youth Academy caught

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two teenagers who escaped from the Miami Youth Academy last weekend have been caught, Miami-Dade police said.

Jonathan Jacobo, 14, and Greggory Ruiz, 16, were apprehended Friday in Hialeah, four days after they escaped from the juvenile detention center.

An 18-year-old woman, Tatiana Gonzalez, was also arrested and charged with harboring the teens and allowed them to stay at her Hialeah apartment since Sunday.

Staff at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice-operated facility called police Sunday night to report that three teenage boys broke out a classroom window to escape.

Police soon apprehended Jason Posey, 15, but Jacobo and Ruiz remained at large.

Details of their apprehension were not immediately known.

