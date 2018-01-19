2 thieves steal woman's purse from back of chair at Flanagan's restaurant

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two men who were captured on surveillance video stealing a woman's purse from the back of her chair at a Flanagan's restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

The theft was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at the Flanagan's at 2041 NE Second St.

Deputies said a man wearing a striped shirt used his body to block the sight of other customers, which allowed his accomplice to take the victim's purse, which was hanging on the back of her chair.

The video shows the thief hiding the purse under his jacket as the two men leave the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the identities of the thieves is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

