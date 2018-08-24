2 wounded in shooting outside Overtown building

MIAMI - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two wounded on Thursday night in Miami's Overtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Northwest First Place, between Northwest 12th and 13th Street, near Gibson Park.

Miami Fire Rescue took the two wounded to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the two males were in serious condition.

