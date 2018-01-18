22-year-old arrested in shooting of off-duty Doral police officer

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Police have arrested one of two men accused of shooting and robbing a veteran South Florida police officer in his driveway, authorities said Wednesday.

Kionne Bell, 22, of Florida City, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Miami-Dade police Detective Robin Pinkard said officers also recovered the red Toyota Corolla that was involved in the shooting.

The second suspect, who police did not identify, is still at large, Pinkard said.

According to the arrest report, King and his wife were driving home after shopping Tuesday night when they noticed a red Toyota following them. But the Toyota turned away before they arrived home, the report said.

As King unloaded his car, Bell and the other man walked into the gated yard and Bell punched King in the face, the report said.

According to the report, King reached for his gun, but during a struggle with Bell, the gun fired and King was shot in the arm.

King's wife heard the commotion and came outside. The second man pushed her to the ground, punched her in the face and stole her watch, the report said. The men sped away in the red Toyota, taking King's gun and wallet with them, police said.

Police did not say whether they had recovered King's gun.

Bell also faces charges in a separate armed robbery from Jan. 9. Police said Bell attacked a man with pepper spray and stole $600 and a gold necklace.

In 2016, Bell was arrested on accusations that he beat two brothers during a home invasion in southwest Miami-Dade County. However, prosecutors dropped the charges last year.

Bell is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of more than a $40,000 bond.

King, who has been a police officer in South Florida for nearly 50 years, is being treated at Jackson South Medical Center.

"Gary's going to be OK, but he went through a long night and a long surgery," Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

King began his law enforcement career with the Miami Police Department in 1969. He served with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1982 to 2007 before joining the Doral Police Department, where he is the traffic section commander.

Anyone with information about the second person involved in the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

