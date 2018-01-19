3 in custody after police chase in West Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Friday afternoon after a police chase in West Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said the suspects bailed out of a silver BMW M3 after crashing it into an apartment building at 8430 SW 8th St.

More Crime Headlines

Sweetwater police said the driver had also struck several vehicles on the Palmetto Expressway during the pursuit, and then got off on Southwest 8th Street, where the car traveled against traffic.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. as one man was handcuffed near the car. Shortly before that, several officers were seen peering into a nearby canal that one of the suspects had jumped into.

The man was later seen being treated by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew. Authorities said they treated the man for dehydration and said that he complained that he couldn't breathe.

"All of a sudden, he gets out of the car and he starts running, and the policeman just got out of his car and started chasing him, and he went right into those buildings there by the canal," one witness said. "It looked like it was out of a movie. It was crazy."

Police confirmed that all three suspects are in custody.

It's unclear why police were initially pursuing the vehicle.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.