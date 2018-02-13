3 Miami robbery suspects taken into custody

MIAMI - Three robbery suspects were taken into custody after a purse-snatching Tuesday morning in Miami, police said.

Miami police Chief Jorge Colina said officers were investigating a purse-snatching outside a business near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street when they saw the three suspects in a silver car.

Officers followed the car for about six blocks until it stopped and two of the suspects were immediately taken into custody, but a third suspect got away, Colina said.

The suspect was later apprehended within the police perimeter in Little Havana.

Colina said one of the officers fired his gun at the suspect during the incident, but the suspect was not wounded.

The names of the suspects haven't been released.

Police closed Northwest 12th Avenue between Northwest Third and Sixth streets during the search. Police also closed Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest Second and Fifth streets.



