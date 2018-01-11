3 residential burglaries reported within one week in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three residential burglaries were reported last week in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The first burglary was reported at 3:14 p.m. Jan. 3 at a home in the 3000 block of Northeast 51st Street, the second burglary was reported about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 44th Street and the third burglary was reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Northeast 40th Street.

Detective Tracy Figone said in a news release Thursday that in each incident the burglars broke into the home by distracting the homeowner and then stealing the victim's valuables.

Figone said detectives have discovered several similarities in each burglary, which lead them to believe that the same people are responsible for the three burglaries.

Anyone with information about the identity of the burglars is asked to call Detective Tracy Muvdi at 954-828-5704 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.