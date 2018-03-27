32-year-old man killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 208th Terrace.

Miami Gardens spokeswoman Karen Clarke said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

