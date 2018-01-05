4 in custody after Miami carjacking

MIAMI - Police have apprehended four people in connection with a carjacking in Miami.

Miami police said a person was carjacked Thursday night on Biscayne Boulevard.

More Crime Headlines

Police apprehended three of the suspects, but a fourth suspect got away, prompting a search.

A perimeter was established from Northwest Third to Fifth avenues and from Northwest 82nd to 85th streets.

Police said the fourth suspect was eventually taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.