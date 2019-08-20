4th prison officer faces charge for inmate beating

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fourth Florida correctional officer has been charged with a felony after a video taken by an inmate using a smuggled cellphone showed several guards beating another prisoner.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Monday that Officer Ian Gretka faces a charge of being a principal to malicious battery, a third-degree felony.

An arrest affidavit says Gretka hit the inmate 13 times in the rib cage.

Investigators say the attack occurred July 8 at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.

An unnamed inmate gave commentary on a five-minute video as the beating was happening. He shot the video through a cell window and sent it to another person, who uploaded it online.

Gretka has been fired.

Online court records showed no court docket and no attorney for Gretka.

