$60,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Miami electronics store

MIAMI - A burglar broke into a Miami business last week by shattering the store's front glass, authorities said.

The burglary was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Electronic World at 401 Biscayne Blvd.

Surveillance video captured a man shattering the front glass while the business was closed.

Once inside of the store, the thief targeted a variety of pricey electronics, including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, smart watches and other items, Miami police Officer Christopher Bess said.

According to Bess, the burglar placed about $60,000 worth of merchandise inside a bag before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



