Accused bank robber appears in Broward court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - When Eric Roberts published a picture of a handful of marijuana balls on Facebook -- where he described himself as fun, loving, funny "as hell," outgoing, careful and thoughtful -- last year, a friend told him to take it off because it could cost him his job. He didn't delete it.

The former South Broward High School student complained about struggling financially. Court records show his landlord needed the help of authorities to evict him from a small apartment near the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach last year.

"Need dis 2nd. Job. Asap pines. Where u at..$ 4 real," he wrote in October on Facebook where he claimed to have worked at the Twin Peaks Restaurant, the Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill and the SLS South Beach.

Nearly a year later, Roberts is an accused bank robber in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, and he is also facing a federal charge for distribution of cocaine. He appeared in Broward County court on Saturday and was at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Roberts has been a regular in Broward County court since he was 18 years old. His first case as an adult in 2007 was for possession of marijuana. He has had at least one arrest every year except for 2015, after he served five months and 18 days in prison for trafficking in stolen property. His record also includes arrests for domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Roberts didn't cover his tattoos when he walked into the Citibank branch at 2750 Aventura Blvd. in Miami-Dade, where he asked the bank clerk to hand over cash, according to the FBI.

On Thursday, Roberts wore a long sleeved, hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses when he walked into the BB&T Bank branch at 2434 Hollywood Blvd. in Broward, and also took cash, according to the FBI.

FBI agents said Roberts didn't injure anyone during the bank robberies. U.S. marshals arrested Roberts on Friday afternoon in Opa-locka. Roberts is awaiting trial in jail and on Saturday he was denied bond due to a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.

