Accused dirt bike thief shoots 3 men at Miami Gardens trailer park, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 28-year-old man surrendered to police Sunday after he shot three men at a trailer park in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the Riviera Trailer Park at 19900 NW 37th Ave.

Miami Gardens police said the three victims, whose ages are 20, 28, and 36, along with four others had reported a dirt bike stolen from the Tampa area.

Police said based on information gathered on social media, the victims traced the dirt bike to Ismael Manzano.

All seven individuals traveled to Miami Gardens to get the dirt bike back and arrived at the trailer park just before 5 a.m.

Police said Manzano and another man confronted the group and fired at them, striking the three victims.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers found Manzano inside a trailer and he surrendered to authorities.

Officers did not find the victims' bike but, inside the trailer, they found another bike and a firearm, which were also reported stolen from the Tampa area, authorities said.

Manzano faces seven counts of attempted felony murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of grand theft.

Anyone with information about the second man involved in the shooting is asked to call Detective L. Gonzalez at 305-474-1641 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

