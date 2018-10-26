Accused pedophile targeted water polo players in South Florida, deputies say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe that an accused pedophile used his SoFlo Water Polo blog as a front to collect hundreds of images of minors in bathing suits.

Detectives said that in some instances, 66-year-old Roger Aiudi cropped the pictures of children and teenagers, ages 5 to 18, to focus on their genitalia area or buttocks. He did so while purporting to be working on "Tri-County Coverage & Beyond" on his blog.

When deputies were arresting Aiudi on Thursday, he reported having chest pain. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he remained on Friday afternoon.

Aiudi's SoFlo Water Polo Blog page on Facebook had some 435 members. Sgt. Thomas McInerney was asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Aiudi to call him at 954-888-5321.

Prosecutors charged Aiudi with possession of child pornography and using a computer to compile child pornography.

