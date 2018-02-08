Accused serial robber from West Park arrested, FBI announces

A West Park man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with two robberies in Broward County, the FBI announced Thursday.

Russell Bennett, 44, was arrested on federal bank robbery and Hobbs Act charges for his alleged involvement in the robberies of a Chase Bank branch at 5545 Sheridan St. in Hollywood and a Subway restaurant at 2850 Stirling Road in Hollywood.

Both robberies were reported Tuesday.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said law enforcement officers from multiple agencies assisted in the efforts to find and arrest Bennett.

Marshall said Bennett was taken into custody without incident.

"I want to commend all of the law enforcement officers who were involved in this successful arrest operation," said Robert F. Lasky, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami. "Investigating violent crimes is not a 9-to-5 job and is often times dangerous. These officers deserve our thanks and respect for the work they do keeping our communities safe."

Bennett's initial appearance in federal court was scheduled for Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators believe Bennett might be responsible for numerous other robberies that were reported throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Law enforcement agencies that are involved in the investigation into Bennett includes the Broward Sheriff's Office, the police departments in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Aventura, Hallandale Beach, Miami Gardens, ATF and the FBI's South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with any further information about Bennett is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



