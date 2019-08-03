After arrest at airport, accused child abuser appears in court

MARGATE, Fla. - A 59-year-old woman, who is accused of hurting a toddler who didn't want to take a nap at the Learning City Academy in Margate, was arrested Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. She appeared in Broward County court Saturday.

The 18-month-old boy just wanted to play, so Gladys LaRosa told Margate Police Department detectives that she rubbed his back in an effort to soothe him. She also told police officers she didn't know how the boy suffered a cut above his left eye May 2, 2018.

Surveillance video shows she was lying, police said. Video shows LaRosa, of Coral Springs, pushed the boy down on the cot until he stopped moving because he had hit his head on the cot's frame, police said.

Surveillance shows LaRosa hurt the boy about 1 p.m. and noticed the boy's injury about 2:30 p.m., police said. Instead of rushing to get medical attention, LaRosa moved to hide the blood with paper towel, water and bleach, police said.

Broward County prosecutors charged LaRosa with aggravated child abuse. Broward County Circuit Judge Joseph A. Murphy III set her bond at $1,000 and ordered her to stay away from working with children.

