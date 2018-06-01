After crash in Miami Gardens, officers make 3 arrests

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens Police Department officers were investigating a crash related to three arrests Thursday night, police said.

The driver of Dodge Magnum station wagon said he was traveling northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue when another driver traveling eastbound on Northwest 151st Street didn't stop at a red light and slammed into his car.

He said he saw the other car flip on the street near the Jackson Crisis Center, and he ran to help, but everyone who was inside the car ran off. It looked like they were trying to get away from police officers, he said.

Officers eventually arrested three people and as of about 10 p.m. they were searching for a fourth person.

