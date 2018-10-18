After killing mother, couple sets body on fire, throws remains in trash, police say

GOULDS, Fla. - Hilda Gonzalez had vanished. When police officers arrived to her corner house in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, it smelled like death.

Officers reported there was burned clothing in the front yard, and there were human bones in a trash bin. There was also a large charred area on the ground at the side yard. The home at 22362 SW 127 Pl. was a crime scene.

When the officers' walked inside, they reported it smelled like Clorox bleach. They reported finding the open containers in Gonzalez's bedroom. Miami-Dade County property records show she had owned the four-bedroom home since 2006.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives questioned her daughter, Sasha Gonzalez, who confessed what the officers had seen outside of the home were her mother's remains.

According to the police report, the 29-year-old woman had two versions. She first told detectives that she had paid someone $50 to hurt her mother, but she didn't think that person would kill her. She later blamed her brother for killing her.

Detectives said Sasha Gonzalez claims her mother had an argument with her 21-year-old brother, who allegedly didn't have permission to live at the home, but had chosen to spend the night of Oct. 12 there anyway.

Hilda Gonzalez was sleeping in her locked bedroom on Sunday night when Sasha Gonzalez removed the doorknob from her bedroom door, police said. She allegedly lifted her mother's head, while her brother placed a black trash bag over her head to suffocate her, according to the police report.

Her boyfriend, Yancel Castillo, told detectives he saw blood in the bedroom and the bathroom.

Gonzalez also told detectives her 31-year-old boyfriend helped them get rid of her mother's body. They allegedly carried her mother's body from her bedroom to the side yard, gathered tree branches, set her body on fire, and put her remains inside a Miami-Dade County trash bin, police said.

Yancel Castillo told detectives his girlfriend had bloodstains on her clothing and sandals, and he also removed a bloodstained mattress out of the home, police said. He allegedly wanted to set it on fire too, but Sasha Gonzalez stopped him and said she would clean it instead.

Yancel Castillo said Sasha Gonzalez was a using a mop and household cleaners to clean the bedroom and the bathroom.

Detectives didn't believe neither of Sasha Gonzalez's versions, and they decided not to arrest her brother. They arrested her for murder and her boyfriend for helping her to get rid of the body.

Prosecutors charged Sasha Gonzalez with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Records show she is being held without bond. Prosecutors also charged Yancel Castillo with accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and abuse of a body. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

