All-clear given at Miami International Airport after suspicious package found

MIAMI - The all-clear has been given after a suspicious package was found Tuesday afternoon at a cargo building on Miami International Airport property, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6640 NW 22nd St.

Miami-Dade police said the package was discovered by a cargo services manager, who called it in to authorities.

The building is home to about 40 different cargo services.

Police said the building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in as a precaution.

Police said the incident did not affect passengers or flights. Authorities deemed the building safe shortly before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.