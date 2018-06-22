Armed man wearing red gloves robs Wells Fargo Bank in Miami, FBI says

MIAMI - An armed man wearing red gloves robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Miami Friday morning, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email.

The robbery was reported at 8:40 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1051 NW 14th St.

Surveillance images show the robber pointing a gun at an employee and holding out an open backpack.

Marshall said the robber demanded cash from the employee.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money, Marshall said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

