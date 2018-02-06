Armed robber gets away with Panera Bread's cash

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - An armed robber who terrorized a Panera Bread restaurant across from The Falls in Miami-Dade County's Palmetto Bay neighborhood remains on the loose, police said Tuesday.

A man pointed a gun at the Panera Bread employee behind the register about 6 a.m., Dec. 28 at 13617 S. Dixie Highway.

The employees told the Miami-Dade Police Department's robbery bureau officers that he ordered them all to go to the back office and ordered an employee to open the safe and put the cash inside in a bag.

Detective Robin Pinkard released the identities of seven witnesses ranging from 27 to 56 years old and was asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

