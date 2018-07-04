Aspiring actress found dead in Delray Beach

The body of Jennifer Salcito, 33, was found Tuesday in the Frog Alley Community Garden in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police have identified a woman whose body was found Tuesday in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police said Wednesday that the woman was identified as Jennifer Salcito.

Detectives said the 33-year-old woman's body was partially concealed by some brush in the Frog Alley Community Garden on Southwest Fourth Avenue.

Salcito was an aspiring model and actress who touted herself as "an amazing singer" on ExploreTalent.com, a recruitment website for talent scouts in the entertainment industry.

"I love to be in front of the camera and the camera loves me," Salcito's profile reads. "I am very easy to get along with and a hard worker whose (sic) motivated to giving it my all."

According to a post on the Boca News Now community website, Salcito was arrested in Boca Raton in 2013 after she failed to return a rental car. She told the website that it was a misunderstanding between her insurance company and Hertz.

Palm Beach County court records show that Salcito had the charge reduced to a misdemeanor. She entered a pretrial diversion program and the charge was dropped.

Detectives are investigating Salcito's death as a homicide. They haven't said how she died.

