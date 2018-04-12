At least 2 arrested during drug raid at Davie home, authorities say

DAVIE, Fla. - At least two people were arrested Thursday morning during a raid at a home in Davie.

A Local 10 viewer emailed photos from when the raid began showing officers in full SWAT gear surrounding the home in the area of Southwest 61st Avenue and 41st Court.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the home and found a small drug operation, mostly with street-level drugs.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was outside the home as a man and a woman were taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately say what charges they will be facing.

Officers at the scene called code enforcement officials at one point and said this was possibly a situation where too many people were living in the home.

No other details were immediately released.



