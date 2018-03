MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Authorities issued a "missing child alert" Thursday night, after a 7-year-old girl vanished from Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police Department officers believe Dejah Hawkins could be with 32-year-old Ashley McCoy.

More Abducted Children Headlines

Authorities were asking anyone with information about Dejah or McCoy to call 305-474-6473 or 911.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.