Authorities seek 2 juveniles who escaped detention center

Four teenagers escaped a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville, Florida, after staging a fight in their room and overpowering the staff members who responded, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two juveniles remained at large Sunday evening after authorities said they attacked staff members to escape a Florida detention center. Two others have been caught.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the four staged a fight Saturday night inside their dorm and then overpowered staff members who came to break it up.

The four entered a control room, fought the staff members there and pushed buttons that opened the front door. They took a staff member’s keys, driving off in a vehicle.

The juveniles still at-large are a 16 year old who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 12, and a 17 year old who was charged with burglary.

Details of the two captures were not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.