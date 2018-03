MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a baby boy was found dead Wednesday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Karen Clark said officers were called to the 20100 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in reference to a death investigation involving a 9-month-old boy.

More Miami Gardens Headlines

Clark couldn't immediately say when or where the baby died.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.