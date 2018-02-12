Barry University student identified as victim killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI - Police have confirmed that a missing Barry University student was shot to death early Saturday in Miami.

Miami Shores police spokesman David Golt said Monday that Priscilla Torres was the woman who was fatally shot in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Torres, 19, was reported missing Saturday after texting a friend shortly before 4:30 a.m. that she was on her way back to her dormitory in Miami Shores, Golt said.

It turns out the same woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Miami police released a sketch of the woman in hopes of learning her identity.



