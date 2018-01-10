Boatyard bandits make off with expensive marine gadgets

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for several men they say broke into a Dania Beach boat dealership and made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
Deputies said sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 17, the men cut a hole through a fence and entered the boatyard for World Cat of South Florida in the 2500 block of West State Road 84.
Security footage shows at least two men rifling through a boat.
Deputies said the stolen goods included an open array radar antenna, two Yamaha gauges, two Garmin GPS devices and a GMR Fantom 6 radar antenna. The equipment stolen was valued at at least $25,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Giovani Zamora at 954-518-0156 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
