Boatyard bandits make off with expensive marine gadgets

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for several men they say broke into a Dania Beach boat dealership and made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Deputies said sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 17, the men cut a hole through a fence and entered the boatyard for World Cat of South Florida in the 2500 block of West State Road 84.

Security footage shows at least two men rifling through a boat.

Deputies said the stolen goods included an open array radar antenna, two Yamaha gauges, two Garmin GPS devices and a GMR Fantom 6 radar antenna. The equipment stolen was valued at at least $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Giovani Zamora at 954-518-0156 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.