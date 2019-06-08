Body of kidnapped 16-year-old boy found in woods, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Friday detectives found the body of a 16-year-old boy in a wooded area. He had been abducted near Orlando.

The FDLE issued an Amber Alert May 31 after a man kidnapped Bruce Hagans in Winter Garden. An anonymous tip saying his body was in a wooded area in rural Orange County turned out to be true, police said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Winter Garden Police Department officers were investigating. The boy's body was in a shallow grave and it appeared he had died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives arrested a suspect identified as Luis Rivera Sr., 49. For now, he is facing evidence tampering charges.

