MIAMI - A bomb threat was reported Tuesday afternoon at a cargo building on Miami International Airport property, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that a bomb threat was reported at 6640 NW 22nd St.

Police said the threat was not affecting passengers or flights.

No other details were immediately released.

