Bomb threat reported at Florida Career College for second time in a week

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A bomb threat was reported Tuesday afternoon at Florida Career College's Lauderdale Lakes campus for the second time in a week, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the college at 3383 N. State Road 7 to make sure the campus was safe. The all clear was given shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the threat was made via Crime Stoppers, which is the same way the threat was received last week.

The campus was evacuated as a precaution.

