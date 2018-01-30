Crime

Bomb threat reported at Florida Career College for second time in a week

All clear given shortly after 5:30 p.m.

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A bomb threat was reported Tuesday afternoon at Florida Career College's Lauderdale Lakes campus for the second time in a week, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the college at 3383 N. State Road 7 to make sure the campus was safe. The all clear was given shortly after 5:30 p.m.  

Deputies said the threat was made via Crime Stoppers, which is the same way the threat was received last week.

The campus was evacuated as a precaution.

 

 

