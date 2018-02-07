Boynton Beach man shoots neighbor during fight about loud music, police say

Rodney Askins is accused of shooting his neighbor, Brandon Rahming, after an argument about loud music led to a brawl in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man shot his neighbor after an argument about loud music that led to a brawl, police said.

Rodney Askins, 43, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, Brandon Rahming told detectives that Askins, his downstairs neighbor, knocked on his door Jan. 12 and started to yell at him about his loud music.

Rahming said they got into an argument, and Askins went downstairs to get a gun. Rahming followed Askins and pleaded with him to go back to his apartment, saying he didn't want any trouble.

Once Askins pulled out the gun out of his pocket and followed Rahming back up the stairs, Rahming grabbed it and tried to take it from him, he told detectives.

During the struggle, the gun fired twice, but Rahming was eventually able to subdue Askins and point the gun at him.

Rahming said he pulled the trigger, but the gun was out of bullets, so he threw the gun to the ground and continued to wrestle with Askins.

Both men fell down the staircase during the struggle, but Rahming was eventually able to subdue Askins and pin him to the ground.

Police said Askins' mother then came out of his apartment holding a shotgun and demanding that Rahming get off her son.

As Rahming got up and started to walk away, Askins grabbed the shotgun from his mother and started firing at Rahming as he tried to run away, the report said.

Rahming eventually made it to his sister's home a few blocks away, and the sister called 911.

Police said Rahming had two small-caliber bullet wounds to his back and neck. He was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

