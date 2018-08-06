BSO deputies investigate fatal shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Tamarac.

Sky 10 flew above the crime scene Monday morning as a white sheet covered the body in the middle of Northwest 69th Court near West McNab Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man's lifeless body lying in the roadway.

Nearby residents who spoke to Local 10 News said they didn't hear any gunshots.

Relatives identified the victim as Tavares Phillips.

Phillips' cousin said the victim lived at the home where the shooting occurred with his wife and her child from a previous relationship.

According to the cousin, Phillips was shot in the back by the child's father as Phillips was putting the child in the car to take him or her to the hospital for a scheduled surgery.

The cousin said the gunman is in custody.

Phillips and his step-child's father were both at a family gathering on Sunday and there didn't appear to be any issues between the two, the cousin said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the shooter's identity, relation to the victim or a motive for the shooting.

A body was covered by a white sheet in the middle of Northwest 69th Court in Tamarac.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.