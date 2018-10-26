BSO conducts homicide investigation after crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting a homicide investigation where a crash occurred before dawn Friday in Pembroke Park.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened on Southwest 52nd Avenue outside the Holly Ridge Apartments.

A white pickup truck could be seen on its roof next to a downed power pole. A body was covered by yellow tarp.

The crashed car was upside down on the grass in front of the Holly Ridge Apartments.

Investigators were seen documenting evidence scattered near the mangled vehicles, including a gun that could be seen lying on the ground in the middle of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said one person is dead and two others were taken to a hospital.

