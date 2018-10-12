BSO: Woman shot while driving in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman was shot and hospitalized early Friday morning after being shot while driving.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 2:50 a.m. as the woman drove westbound on Broward Blvd. Deputies say she then veered off the road, hitting a parked car near Northwest 31st Avenue and Broward Blvd.

The woman was transported in unknown condition by Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, but the shooting is not believed to be random.

