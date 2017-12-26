BurgerFi employee robbed of money bag in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a robbery at a BurgerFi restaurant in Weston.

The armed robbery was reported Tuesday morning at the Weston Road location.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said an employee, who was leaving the store with a money bag to be taken to a bank, was robbed.

No injuries were reported, but deputies set up a perimeter while they searched for the robber.

It was not immediately known how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



