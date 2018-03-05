Police search for burglary suspect who bailed out after crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two burglary suspects are in custody and Miami-Dade police officers are searching for one other person who vanished in Miami-Dade County's South Miami Heights area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A resident reported using a Ring doorbell camera to spot two burglary suspects in the backyard of a home at 6840 SW 50 Terrace, near South Miami Senior High School.

Police said the thieves got into the house through a window and the victim began speaking to them through the alarm system.

South Miami police and Miami-Dade police chased the suspects as they fled southbound in a Nissan Altima before crashing into a vehicle at Quail Roost Drive near the Turnpike. The suspects got out of the car and ran away into a residential area.

Police said an elderly man inside the car suffered minor bumps and bruises.

A witness said the driver walked away from the scene and tried to blend in with others, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police set up a perimeter south of Quail Roost Park and North of Southridge Park as they searched for the two passengers. Police dogs focused on a row of home homes at Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 188th Street before one of the passengers was apprehended.

