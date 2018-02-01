Burned body found in northwest Miami-Dade County, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after authorities found a burned body Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said authorities were called to Northwest 142nd Street and Northwest 12th Avenue about 8 p.m. after receiving reports about a body on fire.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the person dead at the scene, but they couldn't confirm whether the person was male or female.

Detectives are investigating.

The intersection where the body was found is just outside the Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery.

A neighbor said the area is a prime spot for dumping. He said he has even seen dead animals dumped.

"This just takes it to a whole new level, you know," he said. "It scares me and it scares my wife, too."

