Car burglars, including woman with child, busted in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Six car burglars, including a woman who was with her child, were arrested early Tuesday in Pompano Beach after a witness called the Broward Sheriff's Office to report suspicious activity, authorities said.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the suspects burglarized two vehicles at 2103 N. Riverside Drive about 1:40 a.m.

Oglesby said one vehicle's alarm sounded, causing the burglars to flee in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

As deputies were investigating the car burglaries, they were dispatched to another Pompano Beach neighborhood, where a witness had spotted the suspects' car in the 2300 block of Southeast 11th Street, Oglesby said.

Deputies arrested Christopher Aubourg, Merith Cordero, Latasha Dupree, Elijah Godson, Unique Quince and a 17-year-old boy, whose identity was not released by authorities.

Ogelsby said detectives later learned that surveillance video had captured the suspects entering a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at 2410 SE 11th St.

The suspects face charges of burglary conveyance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

BSO's Child Protective Investigations Section also responded to the scene. It's unclear whether the agency has custody of the child or whether the child was released to a relative.

