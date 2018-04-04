Car with baby inside stolen in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a thief who stole a car with a baby inside.

The car was stolen Wednesday morning near Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 26th Avenue.

A 1-year-old girl was in the car at the time.

Fort Lauderdale police said the car and the girl were later found near Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 24th Avenue.

The girl was not hurt.

Police are still searching for the thief.

