Celebrity dermatologist from Argentina arrested in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. - Dr. Velia Beatriz Lemel was a regular on CNN en Español and other networks. The prestigious dermatologist from Argentina talked about the importance of eating well and using sun protection to keep your skin healthy.

Lemel's celebrity didn't stop Surfside Police Department officers from arresting the 64-year-old owner of clinics in Argentina for health care professional practice without a license. Records show she was booked about 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

While operating the Lemel Medical Spa, at 9471 Harding Ave., in the coastal town of Surfside, officers said she performed a liquid rhinoplasty, a non-surgical procedure to improve the symmetry of the nose.

Lemel worked with Alicia Giser, who was also charged with practicing medicine without a license and three counts of possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell. Giser is a dentist from Argentina.

Surfside police worked with the Florida Department of Health to arrest the two women, who also faced citations with penalties. For more information about medical licenses in Florida or to verify a license, visit the Florida Health Source site or call 877-425-8852.

