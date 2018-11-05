Cesar Sayoc transferred to New York to face federal charges in pipe bombs case

Cesar Sayoc briefly appears in a Miami federal courtroom Nov. 2, 2018 as he waives his pre-trial hearing and agrees to be transferred to New York to face charges.

MIAMI - A South Florida man was extradited from Miami to New York Monday to face federal charges that he recently mailed pipe bomb packages to numerous high-level Democratic figures.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, appeared in federal court in Miami last week, but did not speak as his attorneys waived his detention hearing.

Sayoc is accused of mailing no less than 16 improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets.

None of the bombs exploded and no one was injured. Still, Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges filed in New York.

A letter from U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman to U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres stated forensic evidence found on Sayoc's laptop shows that he researched his targets, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sayoc is expected to make his first appearance in New York federal court Tuesday morning.

