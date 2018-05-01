Charges dropped against Manatee County man in shark dragging case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Charges were dropped Tuesday against one of three Manatee County men who were arrested for allegedly dragging a shark behind their boat last summer.

Spencer Heintz, 23, Michael Wenzel, 21, and Robert Benac, 28, were charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty after a four-month investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

ABC Action News in Tampa Bay reported that the state dropped the charges because there was no evidence that showed that Heintz broke the law. The judge said the state also dropped the charges because Heintz agreed to testify as a witness.

Video of the shark being dragged behind a boat went viral in late July 2017 after sport fisherman Mark Quartiano, also known as "Mark the Shark," reposted the video on his Instagram page.

"For once I may have to agree with Peta," Quartiano wrote about the video.

In the video, the camera pans over at one point and shows three men aboard the boat, laughing as the shark is being dragged in the water.

Gov. Rick Scott also spoke about the video after the public outrage, calling it "sickening."

It's unclear whether charges will be dropped against Wenzel or Benac.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.