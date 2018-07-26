Checkers employee grazed by bullet in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Checkers employee was shot and injured Thursday morning in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on Hallandale Beach Boulevard about 4 a.m.

The employee was shot in the parking lot as Checkers was preparing to close.

"Gunshots -- that was it. And one of my employees got hit, but I didn't see anything," one employee said.

Deputies said someone in a white SUV fired several shots, grazing the victim, and then took off.

Surveillance video shows the SUV circling the restaurant twice.

The shooter opened fire when several workers exited out of a side door, sending them ducking for cover.

The victim was seen on the footage limping toward the door before collapsing.

A co-worker said he will be OK.

"I can't really tell you much, just (that) I know that he gonna be alright," the co-worker said.

The eastbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at Southwest 40th Avenue were shut down as the investigation continued.

Deputies are searching for the shooter.

