Checkers employee grazed by bullet in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. - A Checkers employee was shot and injured Thursday morning in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on Hallandale Beach Boulevard about 4 a.m. The employee was shot in the parking lot after the restaurant had closed.

According to deputies, someone in a white car fired several shots and then took off. The employee was grazed in the process. His co-workers said he will be OK.

The eastbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at Southwest 40th Avenue were shut down as the investigation continued.

Deputies are searching for the shooter.

